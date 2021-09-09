Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Announced for PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 474 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Aspyr Media, and Lucasfilm Games have announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake for the PlayStation 5.
Sony says it is a "console exclusive on PlayStation 5 at launch."
View the announcement trailer below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
It happened. It finally happened. And just now I heard that it is a full remake. Made from the ground up!
There are going to be A LOOOOT of happy gamers out there today.
-THE FORCE IS STRONG WITH THIS ONE NINJA APPROVED-
Thank goodness it's coming out on PC same day as the PS5! This is going to be a DREAM!
I thought Bioware would do this? But given their recent track record I'm glad they aren't.
These situations always makes me wonder. Who owns the base code? Sure the game was made under a licence, so Disney but it's Bioware's work.
Oh I loved this game so much :) This is amazing and it is a remake (not a remaster) so will probably look gorgeous!