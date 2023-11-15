PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in October, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Debuts in 1st - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in October 2023 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four week period of October 1 to 28.

The Nintendo Switch was second best-selling console in terms of units sold, but came in third place in terms of dollar sales. The Xbox Series X|S was third best-selling console in terms of units sold, but came in second place in terms of dollar sales.

All three consoles saw double-digit percentage declines in terms of dollar sales year-over-year.

2023 year-to-date the PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console in terms of both units sold and dollar sales. The Nintendo Switch comes in second place in both units sold and dollar sales, while the Xbox Series X|S comes in third place.

Overall spending on video games in October was up five percent year-on-year from $4.27 billion to $4.04 billion. Spending on video game content decreased four percent from $3.69 billion to $3.56 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 23 percent from $426 million to $327 million.

Overall spending on video games in 2023 year-to-date is up two percent from $42.70 billion to $43.42 billion. Spending on video game content is up one percent from $37.18 billion to $37.64 billion, while video game hardware sales is up six percent from $3.79 billion to $4.03 billion.

"U.S. consumer spending on video game content, hardware and accessories fell 5% vs YA, to $4.0B," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "Declines were experienced across all categories of spend. The dip was partially driven by Call of Duty shifting release months."

Piscatella added, "Spending on video game content in October fell 4% when compared to a year ago, to $3.6 billion. Growth in physical console software and mobile spending was offset by declines in other areas, particularly digital premium downloads driven by the release date shift of Call of Duty."

There were nine new releases in the top 20 best-selling games. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 debuted in first place and is already the fourth best-selling game of 2023. Launch month dollar sales are higher than 2018's Marvel’s Spider-Man by double-digit percentage.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder debuted in second place and is the 21st best-selling game of 2023. It should be noted Nintendo does not share digital sales for its games.

Assassin's Creed Mirage debuted in third place, UFC 5 debuted in seventh place, NHL 24 debuted in eighth place, Sonic Superstars debuted in ninth place, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 debuted in 12th place, Forza Motorsport (2023) debuted in 17th place, and Lords of the Fallen (2023) debuted in 20th place.

Madden NFL 24 remained in fourth place, EA Sports FC 24 dropped two spots to fifth place, and Mortal Kombat 1 fell four spots to sixth place.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for October 2023:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2023 year-to-date:

Here are the top 20 games played on the PlayStation 5 ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 20 games played on the Xbox Series X|S ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 20 games played on Steam ranked by monthly active users:

William D'Angelo

