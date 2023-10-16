Lies of P Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio announced Lies of P has sold over one million units worldwide in less than one month.

"This incredible milestone for Lies of P proves the potential of Korean console games on the global stage," said Neowiz co-CEO Seungchul Kim. "The Lies of P project was a challenging endeavor for Neowiz and Round8 Studio and we take great pride in what we achieved with this title."

Lies of P director Jiwon Choi added, "The reception has been incredible so far, and we are beyond thankful that over one million players have already embarked on their journey through Krat. Likewise, we are excited for what the future holds for Lies of P, and can’t wait to share more when the time is right."

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the citizens of Krat.

Thank you to everyone who helped us and accompanied us and we hope you join in our future journeys as well.#LiesofP pic.twitter.com/BpGUr0rkDn — Lies of P (@Liesofp) October 17, 2023

Lies of P released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on September 19.

