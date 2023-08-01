Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Rayman in the Phantom Show DLC Arrives August 30 - News

/ 114 Views

by, posted 20 minutes ago

Ubisoft announced the Rayman in the Phantom Show DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will launch on August 30. This is the third and final DLC for the game.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the Rayman in the Phantom Show DLC below:

Rayman is back in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope downloadable content “Rayman in the Phantom Show,” launching on August 30 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. In this third and final downloadable content, Rayman will team up with Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach as they face the Phantom, a towering, musically inclined enemy previously featured in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

In this new adventure, separate from the main game’s story, the Phantom now works as a studio director at the dramatic Space Opera Network, an uncanny TV studio filled with Easter eggs and props. As the studio’s TV ratings hit a new low, the Phantom needs the help of true stars that can help him return to his former glory.

Players will control Rayman, Rabbid Peach, and Rabbid Mario as they explore brand-new levels with vertical exploration on a variety of TV studio sets. Rayman can use his haircopter ability to bring his fellow Heroes with him as he jumps. Leverage the full power of Rayman’s arsenal, from his aerial traversal skills to his plunger blaster, to open up new tactical possibilities during battles.

Actor David Gasman reprises his role as Rayman for this downloadable content, with an original soundtrack composed by Christophe Heral (Rayman Origins, Rayman Legends) and Grant Kirkhope.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles