Rumor: Switch 2 Dev Kit Received by Spanish Studio - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 464 Views
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most successful video game platforms of all-time, as only the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS have currently sold more units. The Switch released over six years ago in March 2017 and has sold over 126.51 million units lifetime, according to VGChartz estimates.
Leaker NWeedle, who previously provided accurate on Metroid Dead a year before it was announced, is claiming a developer in Spain has received a development kit for the Nintendo Switch successor. This was spotted by users on Reddit.
"The Switch 2 development kit has arrived in Spain," said the leaker via Twitter.
As always this should be treated as a rumor and with a grain of salt.
Leak Express:— Nash Weedle “El Analista de Leaks” (@NWeedle) July 1, 2023
⚠️El kit de desarrollo de Switch 2 ha llegado a España.
Que un estudio español ya disponga del kit, frente a la política de secretismo de Nintendo, es un impulso en sus relaciones e indica que estamos en las últimas fases previas a la presentación de la consola. pic.twitter.com/E6JjUAAlEa
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick being quoted in an email to Nintendo President Shunturo Furukawa during today's Microsoft vs FTC hearing last week potentially revealed the power of the next-generation console from Nintendo.
The successor to the Nintendo Switch is said to have power that is "closer alignment to eighth generation hardware." The eighth generation includes the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Furukawa in a recently posted transcript of the Q&A section of Nintendo's latest shareholders meeting said the next-generation Nintendo console, the successor to the Switch, will use the same Nintendo Account system that is already in use on the Switch.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Nintendo, please release a videogame with a hardware better than PS4 at least.
I doubt that will happen, the PS4 will be pretty hard to make portable with acceptable battery life. Especially since Nintendo isn't known anymore for using cutting edge or even modern chips in their console.
I mean, Steam Deck is a portable launch PS4 in terms of power, but Valve were nice enough to add 16GB of RAM. So PS4 level power is the most likely we'll see from Switch 2.
The PS4 tech is 10 years old and wasn't cutting edge when it was released. 1.84 TFLOPS should be possible for a portable device under 400 $ nowadays.
If true then we are about 6 months from announcement and 12 months (or less) for launch imho.
Supposedly the developer is MercuryStream, behind Metroid Dread, who is kind of a second-party developer but definitely not 1st-party. So, Nintendo themselves would definitely already be deep into development for their own titles. It makes a potential April 2024 launch seem at least still plausible.
I wonder what happened with those "Switch Pro" dev kits, which were sent to developers 2 years ago...