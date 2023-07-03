Rumor: Switch 2 Dev Kit Received by Spanish Studio - News

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most successful video game platforms of all-time, as only the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS have currently sold more units. The Switch released over six years ago in March 2017 and has sold over 126.51 million units lifetime, according to VGChartz estimates.

Leaker NWeedle, who previously provided accurate on Metroid Dead a year before it was announced, is claiming a developer in Spain has received a development kit for the Nintendo Switch successor. This was spotted by users on Reddit.

"The Switch 2 development kit has arrived in Spain," said the leaker via Twitter.

As always this should be treated as a rumor and with a grain of salt.

⚠️El kit de desarrollo de Switch 2 ha llegado a España.



Que un estudio español ya disponga del kit, frente a la política de secretismo de Nintendo, es un impulso en sus relaciones e indica que estamos en las últimas fases previas a la presentación de la consola. pic.twitter.com/E6JjUAAlEa — Nash Weedle “El Analista de Leaks” (@NWeedle) July 1, 2023

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick being quoted in an email to Nintendo President Shunturo Furukawa during today's Microsoft vs FTC hearing last week potentially revealed the power of the next-generation console from Nintendo.

The successor to the Nintendo Switch is said to have power that is "closer alignment to eighth generation hardware." The eighth generation includes the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Furukawa in a recently posted transcript of the Q&A section of Nintendo's latest shareholders meeting said the next-generation Nintendo console, the successor to the Switch, will use the same Nintendo Account system that is already in use on the Switch.

