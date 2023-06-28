Next-Generation Nintendo Console Could be Close in Power to the PS4 and Xbox One - News

by, posted 15 hours ago

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick being quoted in an email to Nintendo President Shunturo Furukawa during today's Microsoft vs FTC hearing revealed the power of the next-generation console from Nintendo.

The successor to the Nintendo Switch is said to have power that is "closer alignment to eighth generation hardware." The eighth generation including the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"Given closer alignment of Gen 8 platforms and our previous offerings on PS4 and Xbox One, it's reasonable to assume we can make something compelling for NG (next-generation) Switch as well," said Kotick.

Nintendo released the Switch in March 2017 and it continues to be a hot seller with it selling over an estimated 1.5 million units in May. That month saw the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

