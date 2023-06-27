Nintendo's Next-Generation Console to Use Same Nintendo Account as Switch - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in a recently posted transcript of the Q&A section of Nintendo's latest shareholders meeting shared some details on how Nintendo plans to make a smooth transition for customers from the Nintendo Switch to the next-generation.

The next-generation Nintendo console, the successor to the Switch, will use the same Nintendo Account system that is already in use on the Switch.

"As for the transition from Nintendo Switch to the next generation machine, we want to do as much as possible in order to smoothly transition our customers, while utilizing the Nintendo Account," said Furukawa via a Translation from Twitter user @Genki_JPN.

From the Shareholder Q&A.

More direct Furukawa quote translated by me:

"As for the transition from Nintendo Switch to the next generation machine, we want to do as much as possible in order to smoothly transition our customers, while utilizing the Nintendo Account." — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) June 27, 2023

