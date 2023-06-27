Nintendo's Next-Generation Console to Use Same Nintendo Account as Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 1,708 Views
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in a recently posted transcript of the Q&A section of Nintendo's latest shareholders meeting shared some details on how Nintendo plans to make a smooth transition for customers from the Nintendo Switch to the next-generation.
The next-generation Nintendo console, the successor to the Switch, will use the same Nintendo Account system that is already in use on the Switch.
"As for the transition from Nintendo Switch to the next generation machine, we want to do as much as possible in order to smoothly transition our customers, while utilizing the Nintendo Account," said Furukawa via a Translation from Twitter user @Genki_JPN.
FINALLY! No need to start all over again lol. Which makes the fact that classic titles are exclusive to NSO rather than individually purchasable all the more upsetting :(
Hopefully there will be backwards compatibility and a seamless process to access your library like PS and Xbox.
Hopefully they also continue to make improvements to their online service and infrastructure
It would be absolutely nonsensical if this wasn't the case.
Well, it's a Nintendo kind of thing to do. So it's good that they clarified.
i hope its backwards compatible i own alot of physical switch games if not i can still sell and make alot of money switch games hold value
Well, this in itself doesn't mean anything. I am using the same PSN account since the PSP days over PS3/4/5 and Vita.
More importantly is the answer to the question if the hardware is backwards compatible and if Nintendo will honor already purchased digital games that are available on the new hardware, too.
It does and it doesn't. The biggest thing it doesn't say is if the new hardware will be backwards compatible for sure. But yes in the sense that save data and digital purchases are tied to your Nintendo account. Same as PSN and Xbox Live. So that would carry over.
At least that would be the case if Furukawa's statement is truthful.
I sure hope it's BC. My Switch's fan crapped out a couple years ago, and I didn't want to pay to get it fixed. So there's a slew of games I can't play due to overheating. If their next console is BC, then I can just buy what I'd have normally bought anyway, instead of forking over launch-price money on a seven-year-old console.
Why would he lie to investors?
Truthful was probably the wrong word because he definitely wouldn't lie to investors. If his statement isn't open to interpretation. Because he didn't outright say that that save data and digital purchases would be moved over. We assume that's the case since they're tied to the Nintendo account, but there's times executives are vague to how they'll implement things they say.