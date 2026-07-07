3 Game Boy and 1 Game Boy Advance Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online - News

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by, posted 17 minutes ago

Nintendo has announced the Game Boy games, The Sword of Hope, Fortified Zone, and Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3, have been added to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online app, and the Game Boy Advance game, Dr. Mario & Puzzle League, has been added to the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online app.

The Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online app is available for all Nintendo Switch Online members, while the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online app is available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

View a trailer of the games below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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