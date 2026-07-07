Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis to End Service in October - News

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Square Enix announced it is ending service for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis on October 6 at 11:00 pm PT / October 7 at 2:00 am ET.

The free-to-play RPG is currently available to play on PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

"We regret to inform you that we will be ending service for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis on Oct. 6, 2026, at 11:00 PM PDT," said Square Enix. "We understand that this news may be disappointing, and we sincerely apologize for the abrupt nature of this announcement.

"Since the launch of the App Store and Google Play versions on Sep. 7, 2023, and the Steam version on Dec. 6, 2023, we have worked to provide the best possible experience for our players. After careful consideration, however, we have determined that it will be difficult to continue doing so and have made the decision to end service."

Read details below:

End of Service Notice

Jul. 7, 2026, 7:00 PM PDT

Red Crystal Sales End

Jul. 7, 2026, 7:00 PM PDT

*Red Crystals in your possession can be used until the end of service.

End of service

Oct. 6, 2026, 11:00 PM PDT

*In-game events are scheduled to be released and updated until the end of service.

*To protect users' personal information, account information will be deleted once all procedures associated with the end of the service have been completed.

Unused In-Game Currency (paid) Refunds — Taiwan Residents Only

Details will be provided in-game and on the official website at a later date.

When processing inquiries regarding unused in-game currency (paid Red Crystals), your account information will need to be verified. Please do not delete the app or switch devices and reinstall the app until the refund process has concluded.

Refunds are available only to users residing in Taiwan.

We hope you continue to enjoy FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS during the limited time remaining until the end of service on Oct. 6, 2026, at 11:00 PM PDT. Thank you, as always, for your support.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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