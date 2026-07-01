Metroid Ravenous by Nintendo Rated in Brazil - News

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by, posted 3 hours ago

An unannounced Metroid game, Metroid Ravenous, by Nintendo has been rated in Brazil and leaked in the July 2026 edition of Brazil’s Diario Oficial da Uniao (Official Gazette of the Union).

The production year is listed as 2026 with Nintendo of America listed as the producer, creator and distributor.

Read details from the rating below:

Title in Brazil: Metroid Ravenous

Metroid Ravenous Original Title: Metroid Ravenous

Metroid Ravenous Country of Origin: United States

United States Production Year: 2026

2026 Producer(s) / Creator(s): Nintendo of America

Nintendo of America Distributor(s): Nintendo of America

Nintendo of America Proposed Rating: Not recommended for children under 10

Not recommended for children under 10 Assigned Rating: Not recommended for children under 12

Not recommended for children under 12 Content Descriptor(s): Violence

Violence Interactive Element(s): Not applicable

Not applicable Process Number: 08017.001246/2026-7

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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