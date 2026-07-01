Metroid Ravenous by Nintendo Rated in Brazil - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 773 Views
An unannounced Metroid game, Metroid Ravenous, by Nintendo has been rated in Brazil and leaked in the July 2026 edition of Brazil’s Diario Oficial da Uniao (Official Gazette of the Union).
The production year is listed as 2026 with Nintendo of America listed as the producer, creator and distributor.
Read details from the rating below:
- Title in Brazil: Metroid Ravenous
- Original Title: Metroid Ravenous
- Country of Origin: United States
- Production Year: 2026
- Producer(s) / Creator(s): Nintendo of America
- Distributor(s): Nintendo of America
- Proposed Rating: Not recommended for children under 10
- Assigned Rating: Not recommended for children under 12
- Content Descriptor(s): Violence
- Interactive Element(s): Not applicable
- Process Number: 08017.001246/2026-7
Thanks, Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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WHAT THE HECK NOW THAT'S SOME UNEXPECTED GOOD NEWS OUT OF NOWHERE
A real bright spot with the multiple whammies the gaming industry received today elsewhere. Not even a huge Metroid fan and this made me like... 5% less depressed.
Regardless of what it's called, I just hope it's terrifying, because Metroid being terrifying is a big part of it's identity.
There are always leaks around here, especially regarding rating, people really ought to keep an eye on Brazil... lol..