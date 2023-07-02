Rumor: Ubisoft Has 11 Assassin's Creed Games Planned - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 302 Views
Ubisoft appears to be putting all of its eggs in one basket with a big focus for its development teams being the Assassin's Creed franchise.
The publisher has confirmed five different entries in the franchise currently in development, while Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson is claiming there are 11 games in the series in at least the planning stages.
Confirmed Assassin's Creed games in development includes Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is set to release in October, Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, Assassin's Creed Codename Red, Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, and Assassin's Creed Codename Jade.
It was also recently reported a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is in development by Ubisoft. A team at Ubisoft Singapore will reportedly be heavily involved with the remake, which is still in early stages of development and will not be released for at least a few years.
The next entry in the series, Assassin's Creed Mirage, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Amazon Luna on October 12.
Here is the list of Assassin's Creed that are reported to be in development:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage [Single-player] (production) – October 12, 2023
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus [VR] (production) – 2023
- Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade [Mobile] (production) – Expected 2023
- Assassin’s Creed Codename Red [Single-player] (production) – Sources Suggest 2024
- Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe [Single-player] (pre-production) – Expected 2025/2026
- Assassin’s Creed Codename Invictus [Multiplayer] (pre-production) – Expected 2025/2026
- Assassin’s Creed Codename Nebula [Single-player] (concept/prototype) – Unknown
- Assassin’s Creed Codename Raid [Multiplayer] (concept/prototype) – Unknown
- Assassin’s Creed Codename Echoes [Multiplayer] (concept/prototype) – Unknown
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus 2 [VR] (being discussed internally) – Unknown
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake [Single-player] (just greenlit) – Unknown
Have a feeling most of those multiplayer ones will end up cancelled. Ubisoft has tried AC multiplayer many times and it just never took off in popularity. Even if they try to battle royale the MP or something I just can't see it achieving the popularity needed on that first MP title, Invictus, for the other two, Raid and Echoes, to finish development and release.
As for the rest, they aren't too surprising. Mirage (Baghdad in the early 800's) is releasing later this year. Red (Feudal Japan) and Hexe (Holy Roman Empire during the European witch hunts in the 1500's) were already officially confirmed to be the next two mainline singleplayer AC games, as part of the AC Infinity initiative (multiple singleplayer campaigns sharing a common launcher/client and shared microtransaction purchases such as cosmetics), while Nexus VR and Jade, their mobile AC set in China, were also already announced. Only new titles here are the 3 MP ones, a planned sequel to Nexus VR (not surprising), and the Black Flag remake, which isn't too surprising that they would remake the bestselling AC game to date. Some will say it's too soon for a Black Flag remake, but seeing as it released in 2013, and seems to be 4 years out from release, we'll be looking at a release 14 years after the original game, that is plenty of time to wait to remake a game.