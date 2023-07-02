Rumor: Ubisoft Has 11 Assassin's Creed Games Planned - News

Ubisoft appears to be putting all of its eggs in one basket with a big focus for its development teams being the Assassin's Creed franchise.

The publisher has confirmed five different entries in the franchise currently in development, while Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson is claiming there are 11 games in the series in at least the planning stages.

Confirmed Assassin's Creed games in development includes Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is set to release in October, Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, Assassin's Creed Codename Red, Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, and Assassin's Creed Codename Jade.

It was also recently reported a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is in development by Ubisoft. A team at Ubisoft Singapore will reportedly be heavily involved with the remake, which is still in early stages of development and will not be released for at least a few years.

The next entry in the series, Assassin's Creed Mirage, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Amazon Luna on October 12.

Here is the list of Assassin's Creed that are reported to be in development:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage [Single-player] (production) – October 12, 2023

Assassin’s Creed Nexus [VR] (production) – 2023

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade [Mobile] (production) – Expected 2023

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red [Single-player] (production) – Sources Suggest 2024

Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe [Single-player] (pre-production) – Expected 2025/2026

Assassin’s Creed Codename Invictus [Multiplayer] (pre-production) – Expected 2025/2026

Assassin’s Creed Codename Nebula [Single-player] (concept/prototype) – Unknown

Assassin’s Creed Codename Raid [Multiplayer] (concept/prototype) – Unknown

Assassin’s Creed Codename Echoes [Multiplayer] (concept/prototype) – Unknown

Assassin’s Creed Nexus 2 [VR] (being discussed internally) – Unknown

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake [Single-player] (just greenlit) – Unknown

