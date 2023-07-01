Report: Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is Getting a Remake - News

/ 164 Views

by, posted 32 minutes ago

A remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is in development by Ubisoft, according to two sources familiar with Ubisoft's plans who spoke with Kotaku.

A team at Ubisoft Singapore will reportedly be heavily involved with the remake, which is still in early stages of development and will not be released for at least a few years.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Wii U in October 2013, followed by the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2013, the Nintendo Switch Switch in December 2019, and Google Stadia in September 2021.

Ubisoft has several Assassin's Creed games in development. This includes Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is set to release in October, Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, Assassin's Creed Codename Red, Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, and Assassin's Creed Codename Jade.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles