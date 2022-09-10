By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Assassin's Creed Codename Red is an Open-World RPG Set in Feudal Japan

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 743 Views

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Quebec during Ubisoft Forward teased a brand-new Assassin's Creed game with a working title of Assassin's Creed Codename Red.

The game is the next evolution of the more recent open-world RPG Assassin's Creed games and is set in feudal Japan.

Ubisoft Quebec is the developer behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Syndicate. Jonathan Dumont is the Creative Director on the game.

View the reveal trailer below:

8 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Mystro-Sama (6 hours ago)

They have a tough task following up on Ghost of Tsushima. You know people are going to compare the two.

dane007 Mystro-Sama (5 hours ago)

Was got historically accurate? Curious as I have never played the game

kazuyamishima Mystro-Sama (2 hours ago)

The mongol invasion happened around 1274 whilst some historians believe the ninjas appeared around the 15th century, so I think they will be fine for the people that can tell the difference.

chakkra Mystro-Sama (38 minutes ago)

But.. we have been comparing both franchises since GoT released..

LivncA_Dis3 (1 hour ago)

The way of the Shinobi baybeh! Now this is what people be waiting for...

TheTitaniumNub (3 hours ago)

I'm confused. Is this the Mirage game? Are there like a lot of Assassin's Creed games coming out at the same time or something?

  • 0
Kakadu18 TheTitaniumNub (3 hours ago)

There's literally an artical about Mirage coming out next year. Codename Red is clearly in early development. What's so hard to understand?

TheTitaniumNub Kakadu18 (3 hours ago)

Well, I don't actually care about Assassin's Creed, the game wore out it's welcome YEARS ago, but I noticed on VGChartz wall that there are a lot more Ass Creed articles than this one and Mirage. Anyways, excuse me for not keeping up with the Ass Creed games lmfaoooo

