Assassin's Creed Codename Red is an Open-World RPG Set in Feudal Japan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 743 Views
Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Quebec during Ubisoft Forward teased a brand-new Assassin's Creed game with a working title of Assassin's Creed Codename Red.
The game is the next evolution of the more recent open-world RPG Assassin's Creed games and is set in feudal Japan.
Ubisoft Quebec is the developer behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Syndicate. Jonathan Dumont is the Creative Director on the game.
View the reveal trailer below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
They have a tough task following up on Ghost of Tsushima. You know people are going to compare the two.
The mongol invasion happened around 1274 whilst some historians believe the ninjas appeared around the 15th century, so I think they will be fine for the people that can tell the difference.
I'm confused. Is this the Mirage game? Are there like a lot of Assassin's Creed games coming out at the same time or something?
There's literally an artical about Mirage coming out next year. Codename Red is clearly in early development. What's so hard to understand?
Well, I don't actually care about Assassin's Creed, the game wore out it's welcome YEARS ago, but I noticed on VGChartz wall that there are a lot more Ass Creed articles than this one and Mirage. Anyways, excuse me for not keeping up with the Ass Creed games lmfaoooo