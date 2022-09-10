Assassin's Creed Codename Red is an Open-World RPG Set in Feudal Japan - News

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Quebec during Ubisoft Forward teased a brand-new Assassin's Creed game with a working title of Assassin's Creed Codename Red.

The game is the next evolution of the more recent open-world RPG Assassin's Creed games and is set in feudal Japan.

Ubisoft Quebec is the developer behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Syndicate. Jonathan Dumont is the Creative Director on the game.

View the reveal trailer below:

