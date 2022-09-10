Ubisoft Teases Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe and New Hub Called Infinity - News

Ubisoft today during its Ubisoft Forward showcased multiple Assassin's Creed titles. This includes new content coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, a cinematic trailer and details for the recently announced Assassin's Creed Mirage, and a teaser trailer for the open-world RPG set in feudal Japan Assassin's Creed Codename Red.

Without providing details Ubisoft also announced Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe. It will be released after Assassin's Creed Codename Red and is in development by Ubisoft Montreal, with Creative Director Clint Hocking.

The teaser image for Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe suggests the game will take place during the time of the witch trials.

View the reveal trailer below:

Ubisoft also announced a new hub for the series currently called Assassin's Creed Codename Infinity. Red and Hexe will both be part of Infinity.

The hub is described a place to "connect players through different types of Assassin's Creed experiences, old and new. Infinity will also bring multiplayer back to Assassin's Creed with a standalone experience."

