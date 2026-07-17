World War I FPS Gallipoli Launches August 20 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer Blackmill Games announced the WWI first-person shooter, Gallipoli, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 20. This follows a delay earlier this year.

View the release date re-reveal trailer below:

Read new details on the game below:

New Trailer

The trailer highlights a bunch of feedback points we’ve received from you over the years. These are a handful of the ones we’ve addressed in Gallipoli, so we hope you’re excited to jump in next month! Let’s take a look at them in more detail.

Movement Improvements

Movement has gotten a lot more flexible and snappy. Instead of the binary system of ‘you can only sprint if you have stamina’, you can now also sprint while out of stamina, albeit more slowly. If your stamina is full, you’ll also run faster than in Isonzo for a short while, allowing you to charge the enemy or run for cover a bit better.

You can now also sprint while crouched or prone, allowing you to keep your head in the trenches without sacrificing too much speed. And if you have a bayonet on your rifle or a melee weapon in your hand, you can charge down your foe with a burst of speed and all the yelling you’d expect!

If you’d like to learn more about the movement improvements, check out this developer blog.

Squad Play

There’s a larger emphasis on squads in Gallipoli. Coordination with your squad is more important, especially with the addition of teamwork-focused roles like Stretcher Bearers (medics) and Heavy Machine Gunners. You can now also ping any location or marker to help steer your squad towards it!

The type of squad you join determines the roles you should focus on. Your Squad Type gives you more slots for specific classes and gives the Officer specific off-map support—both will steer your squad in a certain direction.

For more info about Squads and Call-ins, check out this developer blog.

Immersion

A lot of effort has been put into making Gallipoli as immersive as it can be. Through intricate audio design, VFX, and detailed environments, we really think we’ve made a convincing slice of the Ottoman Fronts for you to immerse yourself in, and we hope you’ll agree.

This also extends to gameplay! Explosions kick up sand and dust that lingers around and slowly disperses. This is more than just an annoyance—these dust clouds can be used as cover for a brazen assault or a tactical retreat.

Cross-Play

Last but definitely not least: Gallipoli has full cross-play! Squad up with players across PC, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5 and work together as one.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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