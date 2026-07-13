Octopath Traveler 1 and 2 Coming to Switch 2 on October 1 - News

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Publisher Square Enix and developer Acquire announced Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the west on October 1. The games are out now in Japan on the Nintendo eShop for 5,478 yen each.

In the west both games will be available individually as a physical and digital release, while a digital bundle that includes both games will also be available. In Japan, a physical bundle will be available on a game key card.

The Switch 2 versions of the two games feature improved resolutions and frame rate, and are not compatible with save data from the Switch versions. There is no way to upgrade from the Switch versions.

View the Switch 2 release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the games below:

Octopath Traveler

Choose your fate. Eight stories await.

Experience your favorite classics on your Nintendo Switch 2!

The Producers of Bravely Default at Square Enix bring us a new fantasy world brought to life through a mix of CG, pixel art, and visual wizardry that the developers have termed “HD-2D.”

Begin your journey as one of eight protagonists, each with their own origin, talents, and goals. Where will your journey begin? Who will you team up with? And where will you go next? All these decisions and more are completely up to you, the player.

Octopath Traveler II

Experience your favorite classics on your Nintendo Switch 2!

This game is a brand-new entry in the Octopath Traveler series, the first installment of which was initially released in 2018 and sold over three million copies worldwide. It takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, to even greater heights.

In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era.

Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life?

Every path is yours to take.

Embark on an adventure all your own.

Begin your adventure as one of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills.

The series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3D CG, have reached even greater heights.

The story takes place in Solistia, where diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish. You can sail the seas and explore every corner of a world that changes from day to night.

Each traveler has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more. Where will you go? What will you do? Every path is yours to take.

Familiar mechanics from the original game have been preserved, like the freedom to develop your travelers’ jobs and skills, as well as the Break and Boost system that made battles so exhilarating. New mechanics have also been added.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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