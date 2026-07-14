Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 29, 2026, which ended July 14, 2026.

The 1.0 release of Palworld helped drive sales of the game enough to come in second place.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink re-entered the charts in third place as the Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok Upgrade Kit (Standard Edition) debuted in fifth place.

Echoes of Aincrad debuted in sixth place.

Dead by Daylight fell five spots to seventh place, Steam Deck dropped three spots to eighth place, Cyberpunk 2077 dropped from seven spots to ninth place, and EA Sports FC 26 fell four spots to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced - NEW Palworld Granblue Fantasy: Relink MECCHA CHAMELEON Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok Upgrade Kit (Standard Edition) - NEW Echoes of Aincrad - NEW Dead by Daylight Steam Deck Cyberpunk 2077 EA Sports FC 26

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds Palworld Dota 2 Granblue Fantasy: Relink Marvel Rivals MECCHA CHAMELEON Apex Legends Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok Upgrade Kit (Standard Edition) - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 28, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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