ZERO PARADES: For Dead Spies Dev ZA/UM Studio Hit With Layoffs - News

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ZERO PARADES: For Dead Spies developer ZA/UM Studio has announced it will be laying off up to 32 employees following the underperformance of the game.

"Today, we are sharing difficult news. While ZERO PARADES: For Dead Spies was released to critical acclaim, its commercial performance has not enabled us to sustain a studio of our current size," said ZA/UM Studio.

"We have served redundancy or at-risk notices impacting up to 32 of our colleagues across all departments at ZA/UM Studio. Their work has made a lasting difference and left its mark on ZERO PARADES: For Dead Spies, and the studio as a whole.

"Throughout this difficult process, we have continued to consult and work with representatives of the ZA/UM Workers' Alliance.

"This changes the shape of ZA/UM, but not its purpose. Our artistic standards remain unchanged: we will persist. To anyone currently hiring, please consider the colleagues leaving ZA/UM."

ZERO PARADES: For Dead Spies released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on May 21, and is set to launch later this year for the PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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