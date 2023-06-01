Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade to be Featured at Ubisoft Forward on June 12 - News

Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade will be featured during its upcoming Ubisoft Forward event on June 12.

Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade was announced alongside multiple other Assassin's Creed games. The game is set in ancient China and features an open-world and "classic" Assassin's Creed gameplay. It is in development for mobile.

Other confirmed games for Ubisoft Forward includes Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and The Crew Motorfest.

Other Assassin's Creed games that have been announced includes Assassin's Creed Mirage, which will launch on October 12, as well as Assassin's Creed Codename Red and Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe. Codename Red is described as the next evolution of the more recent open-world RPG Assassin's Creed games and is set in feudal Japan.

