Dying Light: The Beast for PS4 and Xbox One Have Been Cancelled - News

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Techland has announced Dying Light: The Beast for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox one have been cancelled.

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision that Dying Light: The Beast will no longer be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One," said Techland.

"Dying Light: The Beast was built from the ground up to take full advantage of current-generation hardware. Its open world, advanced visuals, and fluid combat and traversal all depend on processing power and memory that previous-generation consoles simply cannot provide. As development progressed, it became clear that bringing the game to those platforms would require compromises that would prevent us from delivering the experience we set out to create.

"This was not a matter of choosing to leave those platforms behind. Rather, it reflected the technical realities of development and our commitment to delivering the best possible experience.

"We know many of you were looking forward to playing on PS4 or Xbox One, and we are truly sorry for the disappointment this causes. Anyone who was expecting to play on either platform will be eligible for a refund. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Dying Light: The Beast released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in September 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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