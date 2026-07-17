Goblin Cleanup Launches in 2027 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 1,759 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Crisalu Games announced the cooperative cleaning game, Goblin Cleanup, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, alongside the 1.0 release of the PC via Steam version in 2027.

The game first released for PC in Early Access in September 2025.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Goblin Cleanup combines creative, chaotic cooperative gameplay for up to four players while answering a critical question: Who resets video game dungeons for the next would-be heroes ready to try their luck?

After customizing their cleaning goblins, players enter the each dungeon’s manky maze, mop up gore and viscera, refill its treasure chests, and reset the area ready for the next sword-swinging victims, all while working chaotically collaboratively to avoid falling victim to the many still active traps.

Today’s announcement follows the release of the “Dungeon Daddy” update in June, which marked the completion of the game’s first dungeon with its end-stage boss. The doors to the second dungeon opens for early access goblins later this summer, me hearties…

Key Features:

Customize your Goblin Maid – What better way to clean up than doing it like a pro? Choose your outfit, gather your Goblin pals and get scrubbing!

– What better way to clean up than doing it like a pro? Choose your outfit, gather your Goblin pals and get scrubbing! Clean and Tidy – It’s your job to clean up the mess, so clean it up you shall! Use your Slimop, mimic, and slime dispenser tool to help you remove all that blood from the floor and ceiling!

– It’s your job to clean up the mess, so clean it up you shall! Use your Slimop, mimic, and slime dispenser tool to help you remove all that blood from the floor and ceiling! Restore Objects – To ensure the dungeon returns to its original state, you must restore objects and place them back in their original positions.

– To ensure the dungeon returns to its original state, you must restore objects and place them back in their original positions. Restore Traps – What kind of dungeon would it be without traps? You’ll need to restore and reactivate them. But beware, there might be active traps that weren’t triggered by hapless adventurers.

– What kind of dungeon would it be without traps? You’ll need to restore and reactivate them. But beware, there might be active traps that weren’t triggered by hapless adventurers. Respawn Creatures – You’ll also need to respawn creatures and dispose of their remains. Just keep an eye out for some creatures that may not have perished.

– You’ll also need to respawn creatures and dispose of their remains. Just keep an eye out for some creatures that may not have perished. Replenish Loot – You’ll also need to refill chests with items and treasures.

– You’ll also need to refill chests with items and treasures. Dynamic Dungeons – Each dungeon is filled with unique challenges… and hazards!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles