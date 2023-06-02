Assassin's Creed Nexus VR Announced for Meta Quest - News

Ubisoft has announced virtual reality game, Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 3.

The full reveal for the game will happen at Ubisoft Forward on June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

View the teaser website here.

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR is coming to Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 3 later this year.



Full reveal at #UbiForward on June 12th at 10 AM PT.



Wishlist available here: https://t.co/7ElIRZVkVv#AssassinsCreedNexusVR pic.twitter.com/wEykwqk9KP — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) June 1, 2023

