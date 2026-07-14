Dragon's Dogma 2 Devs Say Performance on Switch 2 is 'Exceeding Our Expectations' - News

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Dragon's Dogma 2 producer Naoto Oyama in an interview with Eurogamer revealed the performance for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game is "exceeding our expectations."

We've been working not only to improve performance to let the game run on Switch 2, but to improve the current base game versions on other platforms, too," said Oyama.

"In particular, we've been trying to find as many small tweaks as we can make so we can build up and have a big performance improvement on consoles when it comes to Performance Mode itself. That's something we're aiming for with the late August title update that's in the roadmap; for Performance Mode on consoles will be able to reach 60 frames a second.

"That means that, commensurately, all that effort we've put into the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game also pays off in the Switch 2 version, and we're currently seeing a minimum 30 frames per second rate performance on that hardware (and, in many scenes, it's even higher!) So it's a little while to go until the game releases, but it's exceeding our expectations on Switch 2, and I hope the players agree that we've done a great job again with bringing this game to that platform."

The Dark Arisen expansion will release on October 9 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen will include the base game and Dark Arisen expansion. The expansion will be available as a standalone purchase for the PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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