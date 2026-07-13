RPG HorrorVale Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

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Publisher Electric Airship and developer BatWorks Software have announced the Adventure RPG, HorrorVale, is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to HorrorVale! Your next door neighbors are zombies, reanimated monsters deliver the mail and ghosts hide out in your bathroom. Join Alice as she journeys through the underworld on a quest to save her zombie Dog, Scruffy from strange and unusual monsters that have suddenly invaded the once peaceful town of HorrorVale.

HorrorVale is a traditional RPG adventure game inspired by horror, full of unexpected twists and turns.

Gameplay

Traditional turn based combat with a spooky spin!

Experience a fantastical story spanning four Acts!

a fantastical story spanning four Acts! Over 50 hours of monster bashing, friend collecting, puzzle solving goodness!

A Lot of Characters

Recruit over 30 unique party members, each with their own abilities and quirks!

Shared XP across all characters means you’re free to experiment as much as possible without fear of lost XP!

Get to know their personal stories in 60 available sidequests!

Meet and greet countless unique and humorous NPCs!

Welcome to the Underworld

Embark on a journey through spooky streets, creepy woods, scary bogs, and more!

Uncover the mysteries behind unusual monsters taking over the valley!

Dive into the Underworld’s deep history and mythos!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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