ESA: No Final Decision on E3 2024 Has Been Made

Update

A representative for the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has told Axios' Stephen Totilo the fate of E3 2024 is currently to be decided.

"ESA is currently in conversation with ESA members and other stakeholders about E3 2024 (and beyond), and no final decisions about the events have been made at this time," said the representative.

An ESA note sent to members states, "We expect E3 to continue to be a part of ESA's storytelling and are currently in conversation with a number of stakeholders about what E3 2024 (and beyond) should look like to best serve the interactive entertainment industry."

Original article

The Los Angeles Tourism Board of Commissioners in a commission meeting packet appears to have revealed E3 2024 and 2025 have been cancelled.

On page 21 of the packet, there is a chart that shows citywide convention sales with an asterisk that states "includes E3 cancellations for 2024 & 2025."

E3 2024 was scheduled for June 11, 2024, while E3 2025 was going to start on June 3, 2025. If this packet is to be believed the next E3 won't happen until at least 2026.

E3 was set to return this year for an in-person event, however, that was cancelled in March. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Conference Center from Tuesday, June 13 through Friday, June 16.

This could mean there will no longer be any more E3's as the biggest gaming publishers and the three main hardware companies have skipped E3 in recent years. Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Capcom, and more have opted to host their own separate showcases.

