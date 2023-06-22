ESA: No Final Decision on E3 2024 Has Been Made - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 702 Views
Update
A representative for the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has told Axios' Stephen Totilo the fate of E3 2024 is currently to be decided.
"ESA is currently in conversation with ESA members and other stakeholders about E3 2024 (and beyond), and no final decisions about the events have been made at this time," said the representative.
An ESA note sent to members states, "We expect E3 to continue to be a part of ESA's storytelling and are currently in conversation with a number of stakeholders about what E3 2024 (and beyond) should look like to best serve the interactive entertainment industry."
From an ESA note sent to members (game publishers): “We expect E3 to continue to be a part of ESA’s storytelling and are currently in conversation with a number of stakeholders about what E3 2024 (and beyond) should look like to best serve the interactive entertainment industry.”— Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 22, 2023
Original article
The Los Angeles Tourism Board of Commissioners in a commission meeting packet appears to have revealed E3 2024 and 2025 have been cancelled.
On page 21 of the packet, there is a chart that shows citywide convention sales with an asterisk that states "includes E3 cancellations for 2024 & 2025."
E3 2024 was scheduled for June 11, 2024, while E3 2025 was going to start on June 3, 2025. If this packet is to be believed the next E3 won't happen until at least 2026.
E3 was set to return this year for an in-person event, however, that was cancelled in March. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Conference Center from Tuesday, June 13 through Friday, June 16.
This could mean there will no longer be any more E3's as the biggest gaming publishers and the three main hardware companies have skipped E3 in recent years. Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Capcom, and more have opted to host their own separate showcases.
And like you can understand the reasons as to why it simply makes less sense for these companies to go in there with millions of dollars to show games they could simply do in a more controlled way over the internet.
Yet, admittedly E3 punctuated a celebrative time where every gamers and the wide internet could assist to a whole week worth of showcases, premieres, memes and such.
Now the way all these companies have segmented from each other ... It feels like June has become like almost any other month.
If it does turn out there is no E3 2024, then with there having been no E3 since 2019 (bar the virtual one in 2021) would it be a safe bet to say its dead?