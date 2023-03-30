E3 2023 Has Been Cancelled - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,014 Views
The Entertainment Software Association has announced E3 2023 has officially been cancelled. This follows the confirmation Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Sega, Tencent, and more would be skipping E3 this year.
"This was a difficult decision because of all the effort we and our partners put toward making this event happen, but we had to do what’s right for the industry and what’s right for E3," said Kyle Marsden-Kish, the Global VP of Gaming of ReedPop, via a statement from the ESA posted by IGN.
"We appreciate and understand that interested companies wouldn’t have playable demos ready and that resourcing challenges made being at E3 this summer an obstacle they couldn’t overcome. For those who did commit to E3 2023, we’re sorry we can’t put on the showcase you deserve and that you’ve come to expect from ReedPop’s event experiences."
The ESA and ReedPop will work together on "future E3 events."
E3 2023 was originally scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Conference Center from Tuesday, June 13 through Friday, June 16.
Basically. Directs are great in their own way, but there was something special about E3 that can never be replicated just like there was a special quality to radio serials that we'll never recapture. I think it's an overall improvement but it's still a bit sad. That's progress for you.
I was hoping E3 would make a big comeback, and that Nintendo would bring back their old Mario and Wario animatronics.
I would say E3 started digging its own grave in 2007 when they tried the scaled down, no-frills E3 Media and Business Summit. It was basically a business seminar.
With that said, Nintendo was one of the first, but if they hadn't done Directs, someone else would have. Once Sony discovered the format, it was probably the final countdown. Video streaming gave companies control of the time and place of their own presentations, without the expense of E3 and without having to jockey for visibility in a sea of console holders and major publishers.
The pandemic hammered the final nail into the coffin.
Apparently Nintendo had a rather tumultuous relationship with E3 in its early days and only attended E3 1995 because it became apparent they were going to miss a big marketing opportunity that Sega and Sony were taking advantage of.
Depends. They're definitely the ones who popularized it. The first major company I could recall using a pseudo press conference format. Even if they did though, someone was going to figure it out.
But, I'd say technology killed it. There was really no need any longer for devs to have a conference with a physical stage, or at least not at a specific date and time. And having to have all your devs get a demo ready for that time whether it fit in their schedule or not didn't really make sense. Plus, you really didn't need media impressions since you could actually put out demos. The gaming media in general has diminished in importance.
Technology killed E3. Might have had a chance if it could have transitioned into a different format, but the pandemic prevented that from happening. Maybe it could still come back, but it's hard see why when there are better ways to do the same thing.