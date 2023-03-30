E3 2023 Has Been Cancelled - News

The Entertainment Software Association has announced E3 2023 has officially been cancelled. This follows the confirmation Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Sega, Tencent, and more would be skipping E3 this year.

"This was a difficult decision because of all the effort we and our partners put toward making this event happen, but we had to do what’s right for the industry and what’s right for E3," said Kyle Marsden-Kish, the Global VP of Gaming of ReedPop, via a statement from the ESA posted by IGN.

"We appreciate and understand that interested companies wouldn’t have playable demos ready and that resourcing challenges made being at E3 this summer an obstacle they couldn’t overcome. For those who did commit to E3 2023, we’re sorry we can’t put on the showcase you deserve and that you’ve come to expect from ReedPop’s event experiences."

The ESA and ReedPop will work together on "future E3 events."

E3 2023 was originally scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Conference Center from Tuesday, June 13 through Friday, June 16.

