Sonic Frontiers Sells Over 3.5 Million Units - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sega's latest entry in the Sonic franchise, Sonic Frontiers, has reached a new sales milestone having sold over 3.5 million units. This is according to a new Sega and Rovio Press Conference discovered by Twitter user @Radical_1991.

This figure is up from 3.2 million units on March 31, 2023, three million units on March 22, 2023, from 2.9 million units at the end of December 2022, and 2.5 million units as of December 12, 2022.

Sonic Frontiers released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 8, 2022.

Sonic Fans. SEGA upper management during a SEGA/Rovio Conference announced Sonic Frontiers has sold 3.5 Million Units. 300,000 more since last updated. Here is the clip.#SonicFrontiers pic.twitter.com/HsnWLfzJDf — Ｒａｄｉｃａｌ (@Radical_1991) May 7, 2023

Read details on the game below:

In Sonic Frontiers, Sonic, Tails, and Amy set off on a new adventure in a mysterious new land searching for the missing Chaos Emeralds. Players will battle hordes of powerful enemies as they explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Sonic fans can accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as they race across the Starfall Islands with no predetermined path. Within the open-zone landscape, players can complete side quests, solve puzzles, scale enormous structures, go fishing, and test their 3D platforming skills in Cyber Space.

With nothing but a handful of questions and a disembodied voice to guide him, Sonic sets out to save his friends and the enigmatic inhabitants of the Starfall Islands from a colossal, mechanized threat.

In addition, to make Sonic Frontiers more exciting, SEGA will provide multiple free downloadable content that will add many new elements, playable characters, modes, and costumes. The first piece of downloadable content will be Sonic’s Holiday Cheer Costume, free on December 21, 2022. SEGA is committed to making every effort to ensure a long and enjoyable experience for our players.

Sonic Frontiers is the newest addition to the growing portfolio of Sonic media initiatives, including projects like the upcoming Netflix animated series Sonic Prime, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog films, and a collection of high-speed action games since 1991.

