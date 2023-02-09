Sonic Frontiers Sells Over 2.9 Million Units, Persona 5 Royal Remaster Sales Top 1.3 Million Units - Sales

Sega in its earnings report for the quarter ending December 2022 has provided an update on the latest sales figures for several of its games and franchises.

The latest entry in the Sonic franchise, Sonic Frontiers, has sold over 2.9 million units as of December 2022. This is up from 2.5 million units sold as of December 12, 2022.

The remaster of Persona 5 Royal has sold over 1.3 million units, which is up from one million units.

So far in Sega's current fiscal year through three quarters (nine months), the Sonic franchise has sold 6.75 million units, the Total War series has sold 1.75 million units, the Persona series has sold 2.04 million units, and the Like a Dragon series has sold 1.73 million units.

