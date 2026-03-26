17th Century Korea Set Action Game MOOSA: Dirty Fate Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Developer Studio IGGYMOB has announced 17th century Korea dark action game, MOOSA: Dirty Fate, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2027.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

“MOOSA” is a Korean word referring to a warrior who has mastered martial arts and chosen the path of the warrior.

In MOOSA: Dirty Fate, warriors driven by different ambitions and convictions collide. Their choices lead to blood—and destiny.

17th Century Joseon, A Land Turned Hell

This is an action game set in 17th century Korea. The 17th century was marked worldwide by the Little Ice Age an era of extreme climate anomalies, great famine, and devastating epidemics.

Korea was no exception. Historical records include the chilling line:

“With nothing left to eat, man ate man.”

Starvation and despair. Corrupt power and a collapsed order. An age that truly resembled hell.

Amid this chaos, you become “Gunn” a warrior who has lost everything to vengeance. You will battle demons disguised as humans and the forces that follow them, while uncovering the truth behind the legendary IMUGI.

Now, only one thing remains to you, Reclaim your life. The only one you can trust is yourself.

Experience 17th Century Joseon Dynasty

Breathtaking mountains and rivers, once-prosperous cities and centers of power, slums shattered by famine and shadowed back alleys.

Each region carries its own atmosphere, combat structure, and story. The world is not merely a backdrop. It is steeped in the lives and despair of those who endured that era. Every step you take becomes part of a legend.

“IMUGI.” Monster? God? or Tragedy?

“Is the Imugi a monster, a god… or another tragedy born of humanity?”

Even within the cruelty of demons lie hidden stories. Conversations with survivors, scattered battlefield records, and the dying words of fallen enemies. Piece by piece, the truth slowly emerges.

Sword and Bow, Your Heart

In the heat of battle, the sword and bow are more than weapons. They are your very heart.

Face overwhelming hordes in large-scale combat, engage in intense one-on-one boss battles against colossal creatures drawn from Korean folklore, and duel master swordsmen in stylish, skill-driven encounters.

MOOSA delivers a diverse and tightly crafted combat experience.

Victory in battle is survival itself the proof of your will.

The bow, in particular, introduces a distinct combat style that sets MOOSA apart from traditional action games. Historically mastered by the Korean people, the bow is reborn here as a strategic weapon capable of turning the tide of battle.

Combat is brutal. Choices are merciless. Only those who survive may write the next chapter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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