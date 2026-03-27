Rumor: Nintendo to Release New Star Fox and Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake in 2026, 3D Mario in 2027 - News

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Nintendo insider Nate the Hate in a new YouTube video has claimed Nintendo plans to release a new Star Fox game in summer 2026 and a remake of the Nintendo 64 game, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, to coincide with the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda series in the second half of 2026.

"Star Fox is coming back in summer 2026," he said. "We're getting a new Star Fox game in the very near future. I’ve been told it’s a classic style Star Fox game, the visuals are supposed to be very good, and I’ve heard it does have online multiplayer."

Nate the Hate also claims there will be no new 3D Mario game in 2026 and it will instead release in 2027.

"One game that will not be releasing in holiday 2026 is 3D Mario. 3D Mario will be releasing in 2027," he said. "But there is another anniversary this year, and it’s the anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. What I can share with you today is that in the second half of 2026, approaching the holidays, we are going to receive an Ocarina of Time remake for Switch 2."

The Duskbloods and Pikmin 4 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition are also claimed to be launching in 2026.

Summer 2026 will also see Splatoon Raiders, Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave, Rhythm Heaven Groove, and Nintendo Switch Sports. He isn't sure if the last one is a port or a new game.

The insider also said Nintendo is not likely to have a general Direct until June, but they could make smaller announcements on social media.

Video Games Chronicle has heard similar reports from their own sources. However, this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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