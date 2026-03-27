PS5 and PlayStation Portal Prices Increased - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 31 minutes ago / 314 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation Portal worldwide on April 2 due to "continued pressures in the global economic landscape."
Here are the updated prices for the PS5 and PS5 Pro:
United States
- PS5 – $649.99 (previously $549.99)
- PS5 Digital Edition – $599.99 (previously $499.99)
- PS5 Pro – $899.99 (previously ($749.99)
- PS Portal – $249.99 (previously $199.99)
United Kingdom
- PS5 – £569.99 (previously £479.99)
- PS5 Digital Edition – £519.99 (previously £429.99)
- PS5 Pro – £789.99 (previously £699.99)
- PS Portal – £219.99 (previously £199.99)
Europe
- PS5 – €649.99 (previously €499.99)
- PS5 Digital Edition – €599.99 (previously €499.99)
- PS5 Pro – €899.99 (previously €799.99)
- PS Portal – €249.99 (previously €219.99)
Japan
- PS5 – ¥97,980 (previously ¥79,980)
- PS5 Digital Edition – ¥89,980 (previously ¥72,980)
- PS5 Pro – ¥137,980 (previously ¥119,980)
- PS Portal – ¥39,980 (previously ¥34,980)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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WTF?!?! Like that's stupid prices for a 5.5 year old console. Prices are meant to go down, it should be £250-300 by now.
Buy used people!
So now it costs 1000 tacos to have a PS5 Pro + disk drive in the US.
What a time to be alive.
That's what no real competition looks like
Uh, are you forgetting that Xbox increased the prices twice last year? They are competing alright, competing to see who will raise prices first.
Compare the Xbox sales with PS. Xbox made sure with those price hikes (among other factors) to stop competing with PS. So easy for PS to raise prices now.
Even if they were neck to neck, one of them raising the prices is all the incentive the other needs to do it too, unless the other one was losing badly, but Microslop clearly doesn't care about that.
MS raised prices because of production costs just like Sony raised them because of production costs. Literally has nothing to do with competition
I eagerly await to see this covered as widely as the pricing confusion on Nintendo Digital and Physical the other day.
A 150€ increase in europe, are we serious right now?