PS5 and PlayStation Portal Prices Increased - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation Portal worldwide on April 2 due to "continued pressures in the global economic landscape."

Here are the updated prices for the PS5 and PS5 Pro:

United States

PS5 – $649.99 (previously $549.99)

PS5 Digital Edition – $599.99 (previously $499.99)

PS5 Pro – $899.99 (previously ($749.99)

PS Portal – $249.99 (previously $199.99)

United Kingdom

PS5 – £569.99 (previously £479.99)

PS5 Digital Edition – £519.99 (previously £429.99)

PS5 Pro – £789.99 (previously £699.99)

PS Portal – £219.99 (previously £199.99)

Europe

PS5 – €649.99 (previously €499.99)

PS5 Digital Edition – €599.99 (previously €499.99)

PS5 Pro – €899.99 (previously €799.99)

PS Portal – €249.99 (previously €219.99)

Japan

PS5 – ¥97,980 (previously ¥79,980)

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥89,980 (previously ¥72,980)

PS5 Pro – ¥137,980 (previously ¥119,980)

PS Portal – ¥39,980 (previously ¥34,980)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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