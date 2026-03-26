Bluey’s Happy Snaps Announced for All Major Platforms - News

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Publisher Gameloft and developer Gameloft Brisbane have announced Bluey’s Happy Snap for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store). It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Bluey’s Happy Snaps, Bluey and Bingo find Dad’s old camera and set off on an exciting family trip. Through the lens of this camera, players explore Bluey’s family home and iconic locations around Brisbane, snapping photos, decorating scrapbooks, and uncovering charming surprises.

Many fan-favorite locations make their videogame debut in Bluey’s Happy Snaps, fully transformed into immersive environments for players to explore. Hop aboard the ferry to The Park (as seen in “Spy Game”), chase cheeky bin chickens at South Bank (featured in the episode “Ice Cream”), or admire the stunning lookout view from “The Sign”, Bluey’s biggest episode ever! Each area is brimming with Australian wildlife, from colorful lorikeets to adorable koalas and many more species posing for their picture-perfect moment.

100 Percent Bluey

Bluey’s Happy Snaps stays faithful to the show, translating Bluey’s signature warmth, humor, and emotional storytelling into open-ended activities and playful fun and games specifically designed for kids. Developed in Bluey’s hometown, Bluey’s Happy Snaps draws inspiration from everyday places and the wonder of simple family moments that define the series. This connection brings a world filled with playful details designed for younger players, alongside polished gameplay that parents will adore.

A Game Created by Parents, for Families

Created by a development team of parents, Bluey’s Happy Snaps is designed to foster the natural curiosity and creativity of kids. Much like the global hit series, the game promotes growth and connection through play, encouraging younger players to experiment through sandbox-style gameplay. Emphasizing the value of real-life activity, the game’s “Play For Real Life” moments deliver meaningful, practical guidance for families to create moments together, even after screen time has ended.

And with “Cooperative Play” the fun is doubled! Through local co-op play, two players can share the adventure together as Bluey and Bingo. Test your photography skills as the main player leads the adventure behind the camera, while the second player strikes a pose! With plenty of toys made for “Cooperative Play”, two players can experience the fun together in this game mode designed to be enjoyed by kiddos and grown-ups of all ages.

Bluey’s Happy Snaps is a premium experience with no in-game purchases and no online play.

Features:

True to the series, Bluey’s Happy Snaps invites players into Bluey’s world to:

Explore beloved locations from Bluey, with debut places featured in episodes like Ice Cream and The Sign.

Capture and collect hundreds of stickers and decorations using your camera to create a one-of-a-kind Bluey scrapbook.

Keep the fun going into the real world through “Play for Real Life” activities, supporting well-being in digital play.

Share the adventure (and the fun!) side-by-side in “Cooperative Play.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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