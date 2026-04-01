Father of PlayStation Ken Kutaragi to Make Public Appearance in October - News

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Ken Kutaragi, best known as the father of PlayStation, will be making a public appearance in October as part of the UK industry conference Game Republic New Horizons.

He will be doing an on-stage interview with Christopher Dring from The Game Business.

"I am absolutely delighted to be coming to the UK to take part in the Game Republic New Horizons conference," Kutaragi said. "I am looking forward to sharing my experience and lifetime of innovation and my insights on future opportunities with all the attendees."

Game Republic MD Jamie Sefton added, "Bringing such a legend in the industry to the UK shows the ambition we have for this conference to be a major unmissable and unique international event in the games industry calendar."

Kutaragi is currently the Ascent Robotics CEO Representative Director, as well as the CEO and President of Cyber AI Entertainment.

Early Bird tickets for the Game Republic New Horizons are available now until the end of April for £149. Details can be found here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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