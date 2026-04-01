SHIFT UP Acquires Shinji Mikami Led Studio UNBOUND - News

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SHIFT UP announced it has acquired Japanese game developer UNBOUND, which is led by Shinji Mikami.

Mikami is best known for his work on the Resident Evil series, Devil May Cry, The Evil Within series, and Okami.

UNBOUND is developing an original game for consoles and PC that is targeting the global market.

"I find it deeply meaningful to join forces with UNBOUND, which brings together a world-class development team led by CEO Shinji Mikami," said SHIFT UP CEO Hyung-Tae Kim. "This acquisition will serve as an opportunity to deliver the best gaming experience to users worldwide and further solidify SHIFT UP’s global development competitiveness."

UNBOUND CEO Shinji Mikami added, "I am very pleased to be partnering with SHIFT UP CEO Hyung-Tae Kim and all the employees. I sense strong synergy with CEO Kim, who is also an active creator, and I believe this is an ideal partnership that allows us to focus on creativity. We will do our best to create fun games so that both companies, working as one, can meet our fans’ expectations."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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