PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison in the US - February 2026 - Sales

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The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 Vs. PS4 US:

Gap change in latest month: 12,057 - PS5

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,123,695 - PS4

Total Lead: 401,322 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 29,113,477

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 28,712,155

February 2026 is the 64th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 by 12,057 units.

In the last 12 months, the PS4 has outsold the PS5 by 1.12 million units. The PS5 is currently ahead of the PS4 by 0.40 million units.

The PS5 has sold 29.11 million units in 64 months, while the PS4 sold 28.71 million units. Month 64 for the PS5 is February 2026 and for the PS4 is February 2019.

The PS4 crossed 30 million in month 71, 32 million in month 74, and 34 million in month 86. The PS4 sold 34.93 million units lifetime in the US. The PS5 is 5.82 million units behind lifetime PS4 sales in the US.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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