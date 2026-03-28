Switch 2 vs Switch 1 Sales Comparison in Europe - February 2026 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 2,529 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned Europe sales of the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 1.
The Nintendo Switch 2 launched in June 2025 in Europe and the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.
Switch 2 Vs. Switch 1 Europe:
Gap change in latest month: 167,632 - Switch 1
Total Lead: 1,669,656 - Switch 2
Switch 2 Total Sales: 3,940,709
Switch 1 Total Sales: 2,271,053
February 2026 is the 9th month that the Nintendo Switch 2 has been available for in Europe. During the latest month, the Switch 1 has outsold the Switch 2 by 167,632 units when you align the launches. The Switch 2 is ahead of the Switch 1 by 1.67 million units.
The 9th month for the Switch 2 is February 2026, while for the Switch 1 it is November 2017. The Switch 2 has sold 3.94 million units, while the Switch 1 sold 2,27 million units during the same timeframe.
The Nintendo Switch 1 sold 39.71 million units to date. The Switch 2 is currently 35.77 million units behind the lifetime sales of the Switch 1.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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It is slowly but surely starting to sell less now. It will be an interesting second year to look at.
You have to remember November and December are both months where these items should sell most so it makes sense that it's falling currently, though that doesn't explain the comps for last month lol. Most of the lead should be wiped out by comps for this month but then it's back to normal.
S2 Europe numbers have been pretty dang mediocre outside of launch hype and december holiday. It isn't slowly but surely starting to sell less now, it quickly dropped down to mediocre numbers all the way back last summer as soon as launch hype faded.
Mostly the record breaking launch is what makes the sales still look good. But S2 to S1 comparison looks worse when you remember that the Switch was extremely supply constrained in 2017 with the system impossible to find most of the time, perhaps the one thing that Nintendo actually got right this time around - plenty of supply.
Nintendo is looking to have a rough gen in Europe compared to the Switch, though Sony is trying to help them out with the constant hardware price increases lol.