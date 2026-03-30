Switch vs DS Sales Comparison - February 2026 (Final Update) - Sales

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The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo DS.

The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

Switch Vs. DS Global:

Gap change in latest month: 150,151 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,212,008 - Switch

Total Lead: 303,611 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 154,160,148

DS Total Sales: 153,856,537

February 2026 is the 108th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 0.15 million units when compared to the DS during the same timeframe.

In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the DS by 2.21 million units. The Switch is ahead of the DS by 0.30 million units.

The 108th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is February 2026, while for the DS it is October 2013. The Switch has sold 154.16 million units, while the DS sold 153.86 million units during the same timeframe.

This month the Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS. The Switch’s 154.16 million units sold is above the 154.02 million units the DS sold lifetime.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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