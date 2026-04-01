Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Update to Add Royal Monsters This Summer - News

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by, posted 4 days ago

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection producer Ryozo Tsujimoto in a video message announced a free update for the game will release this summer that adds " extremely powerful versions of Monsters, called Royal Monsters."

"In Monster Hunter Stories 3, we are currently preparing a free update featuring extremely powerful versions of Monsters, called Royal Monsters, appearing in the field, allowing players to enjoy even more challenging battles," said Tsujimoto. "Riders of level 90 or above will need to prepare carefully and use their strongest Monsties and strategies to defeat to them. We hope this will push your skills to the limit! This free update is planned for release this summer.

"Also, the development for paid [downloadable content] ‘Additional Side Story: Rudy’ is currently progressing well, and we’re considering a potential earlier release date. We are planning to share additional info on the [downloadable content] in the future. Please bear with us for just a little bit longer."

View the message from Tsujimoto below:

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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