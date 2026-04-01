Darksiders Warmastered Edition Launches May 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

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THQ Nordic announced Darksiders Warmastered Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 19 or $29.99.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Brought before the sacred Charred Council, War is indicted for his crimes and stripped of his powers. Dishonored and facing his own death, War is given the opportunity to return to Earth to search for the truth and punish those responsible. Hunted by a vengeful group of Angels, War must take on the forces of Hell, forge uneasy alliances with the very demons he hunts, and journey across the ravaged remains of the Earth on his quest for vengeance and vindication.

Apocalyptic Power

Unleash the wrath of War, combining brutal attacks and supernatural abilities to decimate all who stand in your way.

Extreme Arsenal

Wield a devastating arsenal of angelic, demonic and Earthly weapons; and blaze a trail of destruction atop Ruin, War’s fiery phantom steed.

Epic Quest

Battle across the wastelands and demon-infested dungeons of the decimated Earth in your quest for vengeance and redemption.

Character Progression

Uncover powerful ancient relics, upgrade your weapons, unlock new abilities, and customize your gameplay style.

Battle Heaven and Hell

Battle against all who stand in your way—from war-weary angelic forces to Hell’s hideous demon hordes.

Languages

Full: German, English, French, Italian, Spanish, Russian, and Japanese. Text: German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Russian, Polish, Chinese Simp., Japanese, Portuguese (Brazilian), Korean, and Czech.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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