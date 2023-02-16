Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal Expected to Release 5 AAA Games by March 2028 - News

Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal are expected to release five AAA games by March 31, 2028, according to the the CEO of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos parent company Embracer Lars Wingefors during the quarterly earnings presentation today and reported by VideoGamesChronicle.

Wingefors defined a AAA game as one that has over 100 developers at the time of the peak development phase, a notable marketing budget, and expected to sell two million or more units.

Embracer must also have a notable economic upside if the development is paid by an external partner.

One game that appears to meet the criteria is the upcoming Perfect Dark title, which is being co-developed by Xbox first-party studio The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics. The game is being funded by Microsoft.

Another game that most likely to meet the criteria is Crystal Dynamics' new Tomb Raider game that is being built using Unreal Engine 5.

It is also rumored a new Deus Ex game is in early development at Eidos Montreal and the studio is also working on a new IP and working with Microsoft on Xbox games that includes the new Fable game.

There is also the possibility of a new Legacy of Kain game following a recent survey asking fans about interest in a potential revival of the franchise, which had over 100,000 responses.

There have been five mainline releases in the Legacy of Kain franchise. The original entry, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, released in 1996 for the PlayStation and PC in 1997. The most recent entry, Legacy of Kain: Defiance, released in 2003 for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC.

Wingefors added Embracer plans to release 31 AAA games by March 31, 2028. 17 of them are in full production, nine in pre-production, and five in the concept phase. Only six of them have been announced.

Eight of these AAA games will be from Gearbox Entertainment, 11 from Saber Interactive, six from Plaion, one from THQ Nordic, and the five from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal.

Four of the AAA games are expected to release during Embracer's next fiscal year, which runs from April 2023 to March 2024.

24 of the games will be published internally, 28 will be developed internally, 23 are based on IP owned by Embracer, 24 are based on established IP, and seven are based on new IP.

