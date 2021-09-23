Perfect Dark is Co-Developed by Crystal Dynamics, Announced The Initiative - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 694 Views
The developer for the upcoming Perfect Dark game, The Initiative, via Twitter announced they have partnered with Tomb Raider studio, Crystal Dynamics, to develop the game together.
"We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation," said The Initiative.
The Initiative did add the game is still in early development, but they are excited to work with Crystal Dynamics.
"The teams couldn’t pass up a chance to work together," said The Initiative. "We’re still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for Perfect Dark!"
I can’t be the only one wondering why a Microsoft first-party studio built from the ground up to develop major titles is bringing in a large third-party studio for help…..am I missing something? Or does this mean Microsoft is buying Square Enix?!
They said at the Game Awards in December that they were early in development as well. Maybe they’re running behind on schedule and the head of The Initiative used to be head of Crystal Dynamics, so asking for a favor? It definitely isn’t because of lack of talent. There’s major veteran talent all up and down this studio!
I thought the exact same thing. I can’t think of any other reason why they would be working together. If MS buys SE, I think people will lose it.
Rumor is that The Initiative was never intended to be a complete studio, it's more of a Mistwalker Lost Odyssey situation (where the lead devs were at Mistwalker, with the grunt work done by feelplus), most of the the core devs for their games (lead and senior positions) will be at The Initiative, while a few of the lead and senior positions plus all of the grunt work devs will be at 2nd party partner studios, like Crystal Dynamics here.
That being said, I honestly wouldn't be surprised if MS makes Square Enix an offer to acquire their western division. Square has been mismanaging their western division for years, Square managed to basically kill both Deus Ex and Tomb Raider from Eidos and Crystal with poor decisions, then had them co-develop the disaster that is Avengers together. Before that, IO Interactive literally bought their own freedom and the Hitman IP from Square because they hated being owned by them, and Square closed United Front Games instead of letting them make Sleeping Dogs 2. After so much mismanagement at Square Western division, I wouldn't be surprised if Square wants to wash their hands of the western division and sell it all off to the highest bidder. I guess it depends on how well Guardians of the Galaxy from Eidos does, if it flops like Avengers I could definitely see Square selling the western division to the highest bidder.
Perhaps. I think with CD is still working on the Avengers without the need for the full studio, SE saw an opportunity to put the team to use as a support studio.
But it's an interesting turn of events. Anything could come from this.
I think SE is one of my favorite developers, but when they went all in on Avengers and GOTG, omg, I couldn't be less interested in them. Both of those flopping means SE is still a great dev company, but financially they would be in trouble and it would be a smart move for Microsoft to pick them up.
Every image they show of her makes me think Joanna's design now looks too identical to Jesse from Control. The character is known for switching outfits and i worry it falls into modern stylistic homogeneity if it were embarrassed of the roots. Which is a feeling i got from the tomb raider reboots.