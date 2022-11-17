Crystal Dynamics on Legacy of Kain: 'We Hear You Loudly' Following Overwhelming Survey Response - News

Crystal Dynamics recently had a survey asking fans about interest in a potential revival of the Legacy of Kain, which hasn't seen a mainline release since 2003's Legacy of Kain: Defiance.

Crystal Dynamics and Eidos CEO Phil Rogers during Embracer Group's latest earnings call with investors revealed there were over 100,000 responses to the survey compared to the typical 1,000 to 3,00 responses.

"We wanted to gain a community perspective on what players are looking for should we revisit the land of Nosgoth and our iconic IP, Legacy of Kain," said Rogers (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"In the past, we’ve found that surveys typically get between 1,000 and 3,000 responses, but when we asked folk about Legacy of Kain, we received over 100,000 responses. 73,000 gamers completed it entirely, and if you are one of them, we thank you very much, and we appreciate it was quite an effort given the survey was pretty extensive.

"We saw the news of our survey shared across social and press platforms and we really felt this was a great way to reignite this passionate fan community with this legendary PC and console game series. Rest assured, we hear you loudly and clearly, and we will continue to update you on the what if possibilities ahead for Legacy of Kain in the future."

There have been five mainline releases in the Legacy of Kain franchise. The original entry, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, released in 1996 for the PlayStation and PC in 1997. The most recent entry, Legacy of Kain: Defiance, released in 2003 for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC.

