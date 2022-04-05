Crystal Dynamics Announces New Tomb Raider Game Built Using Unreal Engine 5 - News

Developer Crystal Dynamics during the State of Unreal event today announced a new Tomb Raider game is in development and it will be built using Unreal Engine 5.

"Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level," reads a tweet from the developer. "That's why we're proud to announce that our next Tomb Raider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5!"

Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That's why we're proud to announce that our next #tombraider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5! pic.twitter.com/UFMiWzJAZc — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) April 5, 2022

