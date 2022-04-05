Crystal Dynamics Announces New Tomb Raider Game Built Using Unreal Engine 5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 659 Views
Developer Crystal Dynamics during the State of Unreal event today announced a new Tomb Raider game is in development and it will be built using Unreal Engine 5.
"Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level," reads a tweet from the developer. "That's why we're proud to announce that our next Tomb Raider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5!"
Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That's why we're proud to announce that our next #tombraider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5! pic.twitter.com/UFMiWzJAZc— Tomb Raider (@tombraider) April 5, 2022
Marvel's Avengers must soon be on its deathbed if this project is starting all while CD appears to be taking on the brunt of development on the Perfect Dark reboot. I thoroughly enjoyed their reboot trilogy though, so I'm looking forward to this one!
When CD was contacted to help with PD I think very clearly Avengers was done for
Great to hear. Hopefully it's more in step with the older games, character and tone wise.
Loved the series but would like to see them do something new with it. The first game I didn't enjoy that much. Second one was their peak, third lacked action at some points.
They just got too caught up in the formula without ever letting Lara, her story, or the games' structure evolve beyond where they started in the first reboot game. What was supposed to be her origin game, became an origin trilogy. Everyone, I think, just wanted her to turn back into badass, confident, thrill seeking adventurer Lara Croft at some point, be she just kept being a little cry baby in every single cutscene. She's pretty much always stuck in a cycle of reacting to things, never getting to be pro-active. Always needing to save someone. And, to top it off, the focus is literally never on raiding tombs. It's just a side activity/by-product.
Like, don't get me wrong, I enjoyed all three of those games to varying degrees for what they are, but I'd really like to see a tone shift at this point where Lara gets back to being fully formed, and the games stop being structured around her, and everyone around her being a constant victim.