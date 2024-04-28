Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts - News

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 16th week of 2024.

EA Sports FC 24 is up two spots to second place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in third place, while Princess Peach Showtime! fell three spots to fourth place.

Minecraft and Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Hogwarts Legacy, Mario Party Superstars, and Horizon: Forbidden West re-entered the top 10 in seventh, eighth, and 10th places, respectively.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Princess Peach: Showtime! Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports Hogwarts Legacy Mario Party Superstars Mario vs. Donkey Kong Horizon: Forbidden West

