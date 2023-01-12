Google and Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC Over Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

Google and Nvidia have expressed convers to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to a report from Bloomberg who spoke with people who remained anonymous due to the process being confidential.

The report says Google and Nvidia have expressed concerns that the deal could give Microsoft an unfair advantage in the market for cloud, subscription, and mobile gaming.

One person says Nvidia didn't directly oppose the deal, however, they did stress for the need of equal and open access to games.

The FTC attorney James Weingarten earlier this month stated there have so far been no "substantive" settlement with Microsoft over its Activision Blizzard acquisition.

The FTC in December announced it was looking to block the deal as it would give Microsoft the ability to suppress its competitors in gaming.

Microsoft has offered to sign a legally binding consent decree with the FTC that it will guarantee Call of Duty will remain on rival platforms including the PlayStation for a decade. Microsoft has entered a 10-year commitment with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms if the acquisition is approved.

If the deal goes to trial, FTC administrative law judge Michael Chappell will rule on the deal during hearings that are set to start in August 2023. The acquisition still needs approval in the UK, European Union, and many more.

Chile's regulatory authority, the Fiscalia Nacional Economica, in December 2022 released its ruling on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition and has voted to approve the deal in Phase 1. The acquisition has also been confirmed to have been approved in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia unconditionally.

