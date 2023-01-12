Google and Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC Over Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 772 Views
Google and Nvidia have expressed convers to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to a report from Bloomberg who spoke with people who remained anonymous due to the process being confidential.
The report says Google and Nvidia have expressed concerns that the deal could give Microsoft an unfair advantage in the market for cloud, subscription, and mobile gaming.
One person says Nvidia didn't directly oppose the deal, however, they did stress for the need of equal and open access to games.
The FTC attorney James Weingarten earlier this month stated there have so far been no "substantive" settlement with Microsoft over its Activision Blizzard acquisition.
The FTC in December announced it was looking to block the deal as it would give Microsoft the ability to suppress its competitors in gaming.
Microsoft has offered to sign a legally binding consent decree with the FTC that it will guarantee Call of Duty will remain on rival platforms including the PlayStation for a decade. Microsoft has entered a 10-year commitment with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms if the acquisition is approved.
If the deal goes to trial, FTC administrative law judge Michael Chappell will rule on the deal during hearings that are set to start in August 2023. The acquisition still needs approval in the UK, European Union, and many more.
Chile's regulatory authority, the Fiscalia Nacional Economica, in December 2022 released its ruling on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition and has voted to approve the deal in Phase 1. The acquisition has also been confirmed to have been approved in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia unconditionally.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Not sure what Google is going on about since they literally shut down their rival gaming service to xCloud lol. Not to mention, they're literally the owners of the Android OS, so they already have a stupid firm foothold in mobile gaming.
But Nvidia is different because you use their cloud streaming service to stream games that you actually own from other PC platforms, like Steam. ActiBlizz pulled support off of Nvidia GeForce Now, so I can see why Nvidia may not actually oppose the deal, but would want that support back. The more the merrier!
Interesting news on this matter. I guess Sony is not the only one who has concerns. It's also interesting to see MS begging for this to go through to have more competition when they were one of parties objecting to NVidia buying ARM in 2021 stating that it would harm competition. Awe well, I am sure this article will blow up like the rest of them..
Yeah............you have no idea what you're talking about lol. That is the biggest peaches to gravy comparison I've ever read. As a PC gamer, I understand how Nvidia owning ARM would've given them an insane advantage over the competition.
The entire tech industry was against that deal. Short summary is Nvidia is already one of the biggest tech companies in the world. But they're not in the semiconductor market. Nvidia would've bought ARM, AMD would've been buried in the dirt, and Intel would be struggling to keep up just to compete lol. Now with Intel fully going into the GPU market, things could be different in a couple of years, but that wasn't the case yet when this deal was trying to go down.
Understand how specific deals transpired before making comparisons.
I do not think you understand what was the issue with ARM acquisition if you are comparing those 2 deals...
Good, the more the better.