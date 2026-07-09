Xbox CEO Asha Sharma Joins US Federal Reserve as an Advisor for 'Productivity and Jobs' - News

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The Federal Reserve, the central banking system of the US, announced it has named Xbox CEO Asha Sharma as one of three advisors on the Productivity and Jobs task force.

The task force will "assess the economic impact of new general-purpose technologies, including artificial intelligence, to inform the Federal Reserve's policy judgments."

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh stated, "The Federal Reserve's commitment to price stability and maximum employment is unwavering. As is our resolve to pursue our mandate with rigor. The U.S. economy has changed significantly over the last generation, and never more so than right now.

"Each task force will carefully consider whether policymakers' means and methods, analytical tools and policy approaches can be improved upon. I am honored that the best minds from a range of disciplines have agreed to work with us to sharpen our performance as an institution. The goal is straightforward: to ensure the Fed is best positioned to achieve our objectives in this consequential time."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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