Steam Machine User Deals With 'Red Line of Death' After GPU Failure - News

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by, posted 23 minutes ago

Steam Machine units have started to arrive for those who were able to pre-order it early on. A user on Reddit has had bad luck with their machine as it died after just 20 minutes of use.

The user has what they are calling a "red line of death" on the front-mounted LED display that occurred after a GPU issue after they played No Man's Sky and performed a firmware update.

The use of "red line of death" is in clear reference to the "red ring of death" that many users of early Xbox 360 consoles dealt with that meant the console was broken and had to be sent to Microsoft for repairs or a replacement.

It isn't known if the "red line of death" means the Steam Machine is dead or if the problem can be fixed with software.

The Steam Support website says a full red bard is due to the device overheating, a blinking red bar in the fourth quadrant is due to no RAM being detected, a blinking red bar in the second quadrant means no SSD detected, a blinking red bar in the first half is due to the memory training failed, and a blinking red bar on the right half means GPU failure.

The Steam Machine price starts at $1,049 for the 512GB version without a controller. The Steam Machine with 512GB bundled with a Steam Controller is priced at $1,128. This is $20 cheaper than the buying the controller separately. The Steam Machine with 2TB without a controller is priced at $1,349, while with bundle with a Steam Controller is priced at $1,428. These versions also come with two extra faceplates - red fabric and solid walnut.

Thanks, Digital Foundry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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