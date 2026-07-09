PlayStation Reveals San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Panels and Activities - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced its full slate of panels and activities for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, which will run from July 23 to 26.

There will be panels for Marvel's Wolverine, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, and God of War Laufey.

Read the details below:

Comic-Con 2026 panel schedule

Marvel’s Wolverine – Deep Cuts

Thursday, July 23, 2026

11:15 AM – 12:00 PM PT

Room: Hall H

We’re not just scratching the surface; we’re cutting through it. Insomniac Games’ Creative Director Marcus Smith, Game Director Mike Daly, Narrative Director Walt Williams, and Sr. Project Director Jess Reiner-Reed are joined by actors Liam McIntyre (Wolverine) and Krizia Bajos (Jean Grey), along with Executive Producer Eric Monacelli from Marvel Games to unveil exciting new details from the highly anticipated Marvel’s Wolverine, releasing on September 15 on PlayStation 5 consoles. Moderated by media personality, Naomi Kyle, the panel will offer a behind-the-scenes look into the game’s story, characters, and exclusive never-before-seen content.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls — Behind the Battle

Thursday, July 23, 2026

12:00 PM – 12:45 PM PT

Room: Hall H

Step into the arena with Marvel Tokōn: Fighting Souls. Moderated by fighting game commentator and streamer Sajam, Game Producer Takeshi Yamanaka (Arc System Works), Localization Director Amber Seitz (Arc System Works), and Senior Product Development Manager Michael Francisco (Marvel Games) take you inside the making of the game and the creation of MARVEL Tokōn’s place in the Marvel Universe. The development team is joined by Mike Deodato (Marvel Comics artist and Knights of Doom illustrator) and voice actor Josh Keaton (Iron Man and Spider-Man) to showcase behind-the scenes-looks, and surprise announcements you won’t want to miss.

God of War Laufey – Forging God of War’s Next Heroes

Friday, July 24, 2026

5:30 – 6:30 PM PT

Room: Ballroom 20

God of War Laufey Game Director Ariel Lawrence and Santa Monica Studio Head of Creative Cory Barlog lead an in-depth conversation with the cast including Deborah Ann Woll (Laufey), Chris Judge (Kratos), Jack Quaid (Phranque), and Perlina Lau (Rue) for the first time since the game’s reveal. Panelists will share new details about the heroes of God of War Laufey, including behind-the-scenes insights from development and the performance capture that brings each character to life.

Around the convention corner

From July 23-26 on the San Diego Convention Center show floor, fans will have a chance to sink their claws into the Marvel Booth (Booth #2329), where players can drop in for a Marvel’s Wolverine photo opp and walk away with giveaway items like Marvel’s Wolverine Claws and a copy of the Marvel’s Wolverine Prequel Comic written by Narrative Director Walt Williams while supplies last.

While traveling around the convention center and downtown area, be on the lookout for the Marvel’s Wolverine wrapped San Diego Trolley. Players can head to the Omni Hotel Lawn to cool down with a Madripoor Sunrise Slushie and take a photo alongside a looming Proto-Sentinel Head, before grabbing Marvel’s Wolverine Claws.

Fighting game fans can head to the San Diego Ballroom of the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina for a chance to play MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, and take pictures with Doctor Doom and Storm statues.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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