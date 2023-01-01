Silent Hill: The Short Message Rated for PS5 - News

Silent Hill: The Short Message has been rated for the PlayStation 5in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee.

"Anita came to an abandoned apartment in order to meet her friend Maya, and somehow woke up to find herself trapped in it," reads the description to the rating. "She must escape her own fears and the monsters lurking in the corridors, discover the truth behind the events she’s trapped in, and try to escape before her own trauma consumes her will to survive."

Konami in October announced several Silent Hill games and projects, however, Silent Hill: The Short Message was not one of them.

The announced Silent Hill games and projects includes a remake of Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill f, the interactive video streaming experience for the series called Silent Hill: Ascension, and a film adaptation project for the series titled Return to Silent Hill.

