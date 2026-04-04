Starfield PS5 Features Revealed - News

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Bethesda have released a new trailer and details for the upcoming PlayStation 5 version of the space RPG, Starfield.

Starfield will launch for the PlayStation 5 on April 7 alongside the Free lanes update and Terra Armada paid DLC. The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023.

View the PS5 features trailer below:

Read the PS5 details below:

Explore a New Frontier on PlayStation 5

Starfield feels right at home on the PlayStation 5, with the console’s hardware helping every moment feel smooth and responsive as you explore the Settled Systems.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro Features

On PlayStation 5 Pro, you can pick the look and feel that fits your playstyle. Pro Visual Mode delivers a 4K final rendering output targeting 30 FPS for maximum visual fidelity, while Pro Performance Mode targets 60 FPS for a faster, more fluid experience. Both modes are powered by PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) upscaling technology.

On both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, Starfield supports features like trophies, SSD optimization, and the full set of DualSense experience enhancements below.

DualSense Controller

Adaptive Triggers

Feel the difference from shot to shot. Adaptive triggers add physical resistance and feedback to the L2 and R2 buttons, giving different types of weapons (both ground and starship) their own unique feel.

Light Bar

The DualSense lightbar keeps pace with the action. It shifts color to match your health on the ground or your starship’s status in space, pulsing red when you’re in imminent danger and returning to white as you recover.

Touchpad

Quick presses and swipes on the touchpad make it easier to stay in the flow while exploring. Switch POVs by pressing the left side of the touchpad; open the map with the right side; press and hold the right side to activate your hand scanner; and swipe in different directions to access key menus like Inventory, Missions, and Skills.

Controller Speaker

Audio logs and ship intercom chatter plays directly through the DualSense controller speaker, pulling you deeper into life among the stars.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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